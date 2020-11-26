Chuck Lemetti, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 20, 1960, in Chicago to the late Gabriel Lemetti and Shirley Lemetti Golden. Chuck was part owner of Dee’s Diner in Owensboro for nearly 10 years. He loved to cook, especially for his family. He was best known for his grilling skills and the delicious pizza he would make. Being in the company of his family and friends was Chuck’s favorite thing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kerri Lemetti; his stepfather, Joseph Golden Sr.; and his brother, Ross Golden.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Denise Lemetti; his daughters, Lisa Lemetti, Tara (John Sr.) Borrelli and Jessica Lemetti; his sisters, Dorothy Harper (Hank Henry), Alice Golden and Crystall Golden (Tommy Angone); his brother, Joseph (Ann) Golden Jr.; his sister-in-law, Connie Golden; 12 grandchildren; one niece; seven nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
