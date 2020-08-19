BREMEN — Ciara Dawn Stewart, 29, of Bremen, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at 5:55 p.m. at her home. Ms. Stewart was born April 12, 1991, in Warren County.
She is survived by her brothers, Logan (Keisha) Stewart of Bowling Green and Jacob (Courtney) Stewart of Bremen; and grandmother Ruby Rickard of Bremen.
Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Bethlehem Cemetery. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
