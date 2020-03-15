BEAVER DAM — Cicero Wilber “CW” Ford, 96, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 24, 1923, in McHenry to the late Elijah M. Ford and Cora Bell Burton Ford. Mr. Ford retired from TVA and was of the Baptist faith. He served in the United States Army during World War II earning the Philippian Liberation Medal, Bronze Service Star, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Ford married his late wife, Anna Belle Jones on March 3, 1948, and they enjoyed 52 years of life together. He was an avid UK fan and loved farming.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Ford; twin daughters, Donna Kaye Ford and Delores Faye Ford and eight siblings, Elijah Ford, Charles Ford, Byron Ford, Harlen Ford, Arbie Deuser, Louva Medley, Dolly Best and Mary Lee Roberts.
Mr. Ford leaves behind to treasure many memories, 13 children, Billie Jean Goode, of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, Phillip (Dorothy) Ford, of Beaver Dam, Anna Lois Perry, of Columbia, Tennessee, Ellen Ball, of Hartford, Patricia (Ricky) Greer, of Hopkinsville, David (Betty) Ford, of McHenry, Brenda Geraldine Perkins (Will Shelby), of Owensboro, Sherry (Jerry) Hinton, of Cromwell, Wanda (Keith) Ballard, of Henderson, Cicero Neil (Jeanie) Ford, of Providence, Rachel (Jerry) Callaway, of Lynnville, Indiana, Eric Ford, of Covington, Tennessee and James (Pam) Ford, of Centertown; 28 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. March 17, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Lealin Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery in Echols. Friends may visit with Mr. Ford’s family 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
