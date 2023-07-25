EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Cindy Hallock Bartlett, 66, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Woodbridge Care Center. The Daviess County native was born April 11, 1957, to the late Lloyd Hallock and Dorothy Connor Hallock. Cindy worked as a bookkeeper for Lin-Gate Hospitality for many years. She was of the Catholic faith. Cindy loved all animals, especially her cats. She had a good sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, Cindy also was preceded in death by her brother, Denny Hallock.
She is survived by her brother, William “Bill” Hallock; her nieces, Josephine and Rachael; and her life-long friend, Geri Jones (Bill).
Funeral arrangements for Cindy Bartlett are private with care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 KY-81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Cindy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
