DRAKESBORO — Cindy Lou Blaine, 59, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was a member of Drakesboro First Baptist Church.
Survivors: mother, Betty Sue Shemwell Blaine, and brother, John Blaine.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Hope 2 All Food Panty, P.O. Box 303, Drakesboro, KY 42337.
