Cindy Lou “GG” Steele, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at her home. She was born July 6, 1956, in Daviess County to the late Donald and Marjorie Louise Whitney. She was full of life, loved making people smile and laugh, and was always there with a joke and the best advice. No matter where Cindy went everyone knew her from her long careers at Lloyd & Pat Jewelers and Purcell Tire. She enjoyed gardening and being outdoors and all of her time spent with family at Rough River. She was wholly devoted to her family, especially her grandson, Cameron. You could always find her surrounded by the kids in the family since she was the fun one. She was either playing with the kids, telling the funniest stories, or ready for a quick game of nuggets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Murray Steele; sister, Donna Whitney Kyle; and a nephew, Michael Alexander “Alex” Cannon.
Survivors include her son, Scott Steele (Alysia); daughter, Whitney Hubbard (Nick); grandson, Cameron Hubbard; sisters, Joni Haley (Don), Karen Bristow (Tommy), Tammy Cannon (John Cavin), and Kristie Brackett (Chris); and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented