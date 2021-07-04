Cindy Lou Hardesty, of Owensboro, has completed her final school assignment on Earth. She was born Oct. 16, 1963, in Daviess County and lived to be 57 years young. She passed away surrounded by loved ones at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Cindy had a passion for teaching that was matched only by her love of reading and learning. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology and then went on to achieve a master’s degree in education. From there, she received her Rank 1 and had an additional 30 post-graduate hours in education. She proudly served as a teacher for 33 years at both Daviess County Middle School and Daviess County High School and taught varying science classes ranging from earth science to biology to physics and everything in between. Her compassionate and loving spirit had led her to adopt two daughters of her own, Jessie Hardesty-Hicks and Augusta Christine Hardesty, in a singular effort to help improve the world that she lived in. Cindy also had a love for traveling, having visited Europe, Asia and most of the U.S. She was akin to a living encyclopedia with all the knowledge she accumulated over her 57 years of life. She also loved entertaining her friends and hosting get-togethers at her house, where she would bring her friends together.
Cindy is survived by her parents, Rita Stout Groscurth Hardesty and Sylvester Lindsey (Lyn) Hardesty of Owensboro; her daughters, Jessie Hardesty-Hicks and Augusta Christine Hardesty of Owensboro; her brother, Charley Lindsey Hardesty and his wife, Angie DeGraaf Hardesty, of Bowling Green, and their sons, Eli and Andrew Hardesty; as well as her granddaughters, Estella and Vivian Hardesty of Owensboro. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins on all sides of her extended family, as well as her amazing friends, who she loved very much.
The service for Cindy will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would also like to extend their sincerest thanks to the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital unit at Bowling Green Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided Cindy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the science department at Daviess County High School or to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
