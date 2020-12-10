Cynthia Lee Winstead Slaven, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. She was born July 2, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Melvin Lee and Audrey Mills Winstead. Cindy was the owner of White Lightning Liquors for 28 years. She enjoyed UK basketball and ceramics.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Paul Slaven; brother Melvin Lee Winstead Jr. (Barbara); niece Olivia Hardy (Stephen) and their daughter, Ramona; aunt Delores Eskridge (J.B.); sister-in-law Kathi Roach (Danny) and their son, Aaron Roach (Amy); nephew Blake Winstead; and niece Jennifer Slaven.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, services will be private at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are invited to attend a drive-thru visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Services will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Friday at www.davisfuneral
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented