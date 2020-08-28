ROCKPORT, Ind. — Claire Ann (Wetzel) Byam, 73, of Rockport, Indiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Claire Ann had retired from the University of Evansville Library. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was an active choir member.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Jim Byam; and her daughter, Erin Byam-Crosby.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church (124 South Fifth Street, Rockport, IN 47635), with Pastor Jill Kaetzel officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport and from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in Rockport.
