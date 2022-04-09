Clara Cordelia “DeDe” Hall, 81, a loving and devoted aunt, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022, in Hardinsburg.
DeDe was born Aug. 2, 1940, in Cloverport, KY to her father, John Perrin Hall and mother, Clara Vitula May. DeDe was a graduate of St. Romuald High School, where she was recognized as valedictorian of her class.
DeDe retired from Breckinridge Health Inc. after 52 years of dedicated service. She was also the Breckinridge Health Inc. Relay for Life Chair for several years. DeDe was a lifelong member of the Legion of Mary, as well as a devoted member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Cloverport, where she served as a eucharistic minister. She was also bestowed the title of Kentucky Colonel.
To know DeDe was to love her. Her infectious laugh and witty sense of humor was enjoyed by anyone who met her. She had a deep love for animals, especially her cats. DeDe could often be found with a camera in hand, capturing photos of her family and friends. Her love for her family was entirely unwavering. Her strength and character will live on in those who are left behind to honor her memory.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Tula Hall, and brother, James Clyde Hall. She is survived by her niece Lisa Hall Allgood (David), nephew John Hall (Helen), great nieces Allie Hall Kiser (Devin), Anna Hall, and sister-in-law Gina Hall. DeDe’s visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, April 11, from at Cloverport Funeral Home in Cloverport. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cloverport with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Kentucky Humane Society or the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
