Clara Elizabeth “Liz” Hamilton, 97, of Whitesville, died March 31, 2020, at the Carmel Home. She was born June 21, 1922, to the late Elmer and Annie Bowlds O’Bryan. Liz retired from Our Lady of Mercy Hospital. She also worked at St. Vincent De Paul. Liz loved flowers, gardening, being outdoors and poetry, and she loved going to Mass. Most of all, she loved Sunday dinners with her family. Liz was the oldest living member of St. Mary of the Woods Parish.
In addition to her parents, Liz is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Hamilton; two children, Margaret and Steven; and nine siblings, Mattie Sue, Elmo, J.C., Carmel, Vince, Geraldine, James, Elsie and Buddy.
Liz is survived by her sons, Tommy (Patsy) and Kenny (Jenny) Hamilton; her daughters, Pamela (John) Scott, Bonny (Jan) Howard, Martha (Glenn) Brown and Cecilia (Nick) Burch; 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Pat Tucker; and a brother-in-law, Jerome Hamilton.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Friday, April 3, at www.cecilfuneralhome.com with private burial at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
