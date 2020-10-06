LEWISPORT — Clara Jeanette Taylor of Lewisport passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2020. She was born on Aug. 19, 1940, to the late Theodore and Marion Riley Newton of Hawesville.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Opal Lamar; brother, Sammy Newton; and a daughter-in-law, Becki Taylor.
She graduated from Beechmont High School in 1958. After high school she entered a government secretarial program and was assigned to work for Admiral John McCain Jr. at the pentagon in Washington, D.C. While on a visit home from there she met the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Joe Taylor Jr. on a blind date.
Jeanette was a homemaker who raised three sons. She was an avid sports fan who attended countless Hancock County High School baseball, softball, football and basketball games that her sons and grandchildren participated in. She loved watching any UK sports, NY Yankee, Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinal baseball and Washington Redskin football. She greatly enjoyed fishing, gardening, and raising flowers.
She is survived by her husband Joe; sons, Chris, Tim (Denna) and Pat (Tammy); grandchildren, Amber Snyder (Ben), Jacob Taylor (Brianne), Cain Taylor, Jared Taylor (Lauren) and Paige Taylor (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Mason, Hendrix, Kason, Korbin, Owen, Zephyr, Benjamin and two more on the way; siblings, Buddy Newton (Linda), Faye Gibson (Joe), Murline Thomas, Geraldine Carmen; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Jeanette’s family will be greeting friends on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidney.org/donation.
