Clara L. Dennison Estes, 78, of Owensboro, was promoted to glory on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Daviess County to the late James Maxwell and Mary E. Wedding Dennison. She was a member of the Salvation Army and retired from the Owensboro Board of Education after 22 years. Clara loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending her Fridays shopping with her sister, Peggy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph "Joe Pete" Estes, in 2013; brothers William "Mackie" Dennison in 2002, Joe M. Dennison in 2007 and Virgil Dennison in 2005; and sisters Elizabeth Ann Cavender in 2007 and Mary Etta Dennison in 1949.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph D. (Tina) Estes, Charles H. "Chuck" (Fran) Estes and Christopher M. (Heather) Estes; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, James E. Dennison of Owensboro and Vernon Dennison of Hartford; a sister, Peggy Gray of Hartford; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Salvation Army, 215 S. Ewing Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
