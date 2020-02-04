Clara Mae Conway Beckhart, 80, of Masonville, passed away Feb. 2, 2020. She was born in Daviess County to the late Parvin and Nancy Sipes Conway. Clara retired from J.C. Penney after 33 years, loved U.K. basketball and was a part of various bowling leagues. She had a big heart and a lot of love for her grandkids. Clara was also preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Ray Beckhart; sister Daisy Gurley; grandson Eric Allen and a nephew Heath Layson.
She is survived by her daughters, Ellen (Steve) Lively and Carla (Robert) Hall; son Dwight (Stacy) Beckhart; sister Janet Layson; grandkids David, Theron, Rhett, Zoe, Scarlett and Heath; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories and condolences for the family of Clara Mae Conway Beckhart may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented