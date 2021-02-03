GREENVILLE — Clara Mae Rice, 89, of Greenville, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Duncan; and sister Darlene Fulton.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens, Powderly. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Friday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
