Clara Mae Strozewski, 87, of Utica, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Ohio County Hospital. She was born Oct. 31, 1933, in Nelson Creek, to the late Norman Leslie and Daisy Mae Creager Sloan. Mrs. Strozewski was a dedicated homemaker and also worked at Winnie Grill. She was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Mrs. Clara was a loving aunt to many. She was known for showing her love by constantly asking, “Are you hungry?” She also enjoyed shopping and dining out.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Norbert Joseph “Bert” Strozewski; a sister, Macie Whitmer; and a brother, Norman Sloan.
Clara is survived by nieces Sandy (Leroy) Wilson and Tabby (Jim) Hester; nephews Jeff (Sandra) Whitmer and Greg Whitmer; her furbaby, Allie; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service with social distancing will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation and service for Mrs. Strozewski shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Buford Road, Utica, KY 42376.
Memories and condolences may be offered at www.glenncares.com.
