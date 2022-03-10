Clara Marie Catron Kihl, 95, of Owensboro, went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 7, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born on November 14, 1926, to the late Harry and Marie Brumley. She was an active member of the Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a former president of the CPW. Clara enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and never met a stranger. She shared her faith with everyone she met. Clara worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years. She graduated from Daviess County High School in 1944, received her post-grad BSN from Florida International University, and received her Masters in Health Administration from St. Thomas University.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Catron; her siblings, Sallye Pinkston, Virginia Largent, Rex Brumley, Harry Brumley, and J.W. Brumley; and a nephew, Tommy Brumley.
She is survived by her son, Jeff (Mary) Catron of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Jan Catron of Owensboro; brother, Jerry (Boni) Brumley; and grandchildren, Aaron (Amy) Catron, Jennifer (Jack) Coomes, Daniel (Kelly) Catron, and Robin (Nate) Dean. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren; a niece that she was close with, Susan Payne; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at noon on Friday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The service will be live-streamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. on Friday at the church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Jan & Wayne Catron Commemorative Fund at Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301.
