Clara Nell Toomey, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 5, 1921, in Penrod to the late French and Nancy Gaston. She was the oldest member of Southside Church of Christ and enjoyed reading and cooking.
Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Allen Toomey; sisters Wilodine Arnold and Doris Hardy; brother Carson Ray Gaston; and her beloved cat, Dexter.
Survivors include a son, Lanny David (Angela Toler) Toomey; a daughter, Lynette Dawn (Jeff) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Horton’s Chapel Cemetery in Belton.
Clara’s funeral services will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
