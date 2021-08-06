ISLAND — Clara Sue Whitaker, 77, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. Clara Sue Ford was born Dec. 22, 1943, to the late Clyde and Elvie Ford Brown and was married to Norman Lee “Blinky” Whitaker on Dec. 2, 1958. Clara was a homemaker and member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church. She enjoyed country line dancing, fishing and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Blinky Whitaker, who died Dec. 15, 2005; by her daughter, Becky Wells; by her son-in-law, Ron Wells; and by two grandchildren, Heather Wells and Justin Whitaker.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry Whitaker of Greenville and Dennie Whitaker (Karen) of Island; eight grandchildren, Lindsey Ewing (Roger), Tosha Gilpin (Ty), Whitney Parker (Anthony), Randi Whitaker (Sam Coots), Katlyn Edwards (Hank), Sawyer Whitaker, Madison Whitaker and Austin Whitaker; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marcella Ford of Owensboro.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Clara’s family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Livermore. Clara’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday on www.muster funeralhomes.com.
The Clara Sue Whitaker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buttonsberry Baptist Church, P.O. Box 382, Livermore, KY 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your memories and photos of Clara at muster
Commented