Clarence “Buddy” Bivens, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Drakesboro March 22, 1946, to the late Herman and Bernice Bivens. Buddy was a graduate of Muhlenberg Co. High School. He enjoyed UK basketball, gardening, feeding birds and squirrels, and watching John Wayne and Gun Smoke, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a very loving and Christian man. He also served in the US Army and retired from Peabody Coal and Big Lots.
In addition to his parents, Buddy was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Bivens, and his sister, Gail Gregory.
Buddy is survived by his significant other of 27 years, Sandra Payne; his son, Tony Bivens (Kelli); his daughters, Sarah Bivens, Danielle Doss, Krystal Payne, Tammy Loucks (Eric), and Penny Worthington (James); 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Buddy will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Memories and condolences for the family of Buddy Bivens may be left at www.glenncares.com.
