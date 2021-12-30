Clarence C.A. “Frog” Boone Sr., 92, was reunited with the love of his life, his wife, Ruby Boone, and his three daughters, Brenda Boone, Debbie Edelen and Sherry Boone, on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 29, 1929. Frog was the son of the late Katie and John Carter and John Boone. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Yellow Cab Co. as a dispatcher. Frog was a Daviess County Constable for 20-plus years. He was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church, VFW and AmVets. Frog was an avid UK fan. He was well known by many and was always willing to help out. He had a contagious smile and a joke to share. Frog worked hard all of his life to supply for his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; three daughters; brothers Ed Boone, Estil Boone and Bob Boone; and a sister, Rosie McCormick.
He is survived by his children, C.A. Boone Jr. (Paula), Sheila Tucker (Donald), Sandy Boling (Kenny) and Misty King (Jerry), all of Owensboro and Jerry Boone Sr. (Jackie) of La Vergne, Tennessee; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; and lifelong friends Roy Henry and Jamie Payne.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jeremy Bradley and his staff, Owensboro VA Clinic, Dr. Higdon and OHRH Fourth floor staff for your love, care and compassion that you showed to our Daddy while he was here on Earth.
