Clarence “Chuck” D. Wilkins, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born August 21, 1928, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Thomas and Lula Mae Shevalier Wilkins. Clarence served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of World War II. He was a former member of the American Legion and the Local VFW #696. Chuck loved everything about being outside, whether it be in his garden, keeping his yard and landscaping looking perfect, or maintaining his fish pond. He enjoyed listening to music and dancing with his wife, Linda. Chuck dearly loved Jesus, and his large blended family, and he was always thinking of others before himself.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sylvia Underwood; a son, Allen Wilkins; and sisters, Dorothy Gerber and Evelyn Birkhart.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda Mae Wilson Wilkins; children, Debbie Smith (Michael), Mark Wilkins (Connie), Mike Wilkins (Trish), Lou Thompson, Paul Wilson (Kathy), Diana Brumley (Tony), Angela Douglas (Jerry), Mary Jane Wilson, and Christina Wilson; 27 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and some very special neighbors, Eric and Karen Carper.
The Funeral Mass for Chuck will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, with Father Tony Jones officiating. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Hospice of Western Kentucky for taking such great care of Chuck and his family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Right to Life, Hospice of Western Kentucky, or the Local Antidote Food Bank.
Memories and condolences for the family of Chuck Wilkins may be left at www.glenncares.com.
