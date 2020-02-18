ROCKPORT, Ind. — Clarence D. McFall, 51, of Rockport, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He had been a mechanic.
Survivors include his wife, Deanna McFall; children Cassandra Parker and Travis McFall; and siblings Karen Hall, Danny McFall, Londa Jackson and Tywana Esterline.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: The family in C/O Boultinghouse Funeral Home.
