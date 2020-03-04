Clarence David Roberts went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020. David, or “Horseshoe” as he was affectionately nicknamed, was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed and whose memories will always be cherished. He was a loving, soft-spoken husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. All that knew David realized there was something special within him, a calm that likely helped with his work and his life’s passion: horses. There wasn’t a horse he could not break or shoe, a master at a slowly dying art.
The eldest, born to Frances and Charles Roberts David, was born in Canton, Georgia, in 1946. After graduation from Sprayberry High School in Marietta, he was employed by Lockheed Martin. From there, he started working at horse farms from Buckhead to Chattanooga, finally finding his way to horse country in Kentucky. Here, he met the love of his life and married Jean Truitt-Roberts in 1970.
David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jean; two children, Laura Brandle (Chris) and Jimmy Roberts; two grandchildren, Lacey Hollimon (Marcus) and Mary Bozarth; and her special friend, Nathan Stewart; and two great-grandchildren, Paxton Michael O’Flynn and Ava Shay Holiman.
Services will be 4 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the David Roberts Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
