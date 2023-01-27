Clarence E. Hatfield Jr., 94, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Masonic Homes in Louisville with his daughter by his side. He was born Oct. 3, 1928, in Louisville to the late Beatrice and Clarence E. Hatfield Sr. He was a member of Christ Community Church in Owensboro and Fordsville Masonic Lodge #600. He held several jobs throughout his life from oil fields and heavy equipment operator to furniture store business owner of Hatfield’s H & H Furniture, helping to put in the Fordsville water system and operating the water plant, retiring from Big Rivers, and working as a security guard. He was an outstanding baseball pitcher in his younger years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Adkins.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Karen Deckard of Louisville; grandchildren, Tyra Deckard, Joel (Kathryn) Deckard, and Tamara (Evan) Mikesell; great-grandchildren, Ulysses and Theodora Mikesell and Marcus and Magnolia Deckard, all of Louisville; sisters, Willya Edge and Janet Burk; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with the burial in Boling Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with a Masonic service at 5 p.m., Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Western Kentucky Hospice and Hosparus of Louisville.
