Clarence “Eddie” Logsdon, 68, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 24, 1952, in Daviess County to the late Clarence and Jo Logsdon. Eddie was of the Catholic faith and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes. He had enjoyed playing the guitar since he was 14, and after his retirement from Champion Ford, he was a part of a band named the Sonshine Boys with some of his friends. Eddie would play at nursing homes and also at 4 p.m. Mass at St. William, along with Randall Cecil, Dane Roberts, Bob Stallings, Theresa Ballard, Tony Rhodes and the late Don Christian. He was a jokester. He had the best sense of humor that kept his family and friends laughing. Eddie was a devoted husband, a wonderful father and loved his grandgirls more than anything.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Logsdon; his brother, David (Karen) Logsdon; and his sisters-in-law, Teresa Stallings and Anna Custer.
Eddie is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Judy Montgomery Logsdon; his daughter, Eydie (Jamie) Tate; his granddaughters, Addison, Audrey and Sydney; his siblings, Linda (Don) Logsdon, Scott (Joy) Logsdon, Jeff Logsdon and Ann (Bob) Howard; his sisters-in-law, Martha Horton and Mary Millay; and several nieces and nephews, including two nieces he was a godfather to, Donna Logsdon and Victoria Merritt.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes with Father Pat Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with prayers beginning at 5:30 p.m., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4029 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the American Heart Association Western Kentucky Division, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Eddie Logsdon may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
