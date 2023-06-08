ROCKPORT — Clarence Edward Durall Sr., 77, of Rockport, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was an assembly line worker for Ford Motor Co. in Chicago, Illinois and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in McQuady. He also opened a bait shop in Kentucky.
Survivors: children, Clarence “Eddie” Durall, Jr., Tracy Lewis, Rebecca Durall, and Sara (Matthew) Moore; sister, Betty Bowles; and brother, Billy Joe (Janet) Durall.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Yeargins Chapel Cemetery, Graham. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented