Clarence J. “C.J.” Korfhage, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 28, 1942, in Louisville, to the late Clarence Sr. and Helen Korfhage. C.J. was a businessman, owning Convenient Food Mart on Carter Road for 20 years, Delight’s Yogurt Shop for three years, and then C.J.’s Food Mart on Tamarack for 10 years. He was of the Catholic faith and a longtime member of Blessed Mother. C.J. was an avid golfer and hard worker. He will be remembered for his gentle, soft-spoken nature.
Along with his parents, C.J. was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Korfhage and Gerald Korfhage; and his sister, Loyce Jane.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Hutson Korfhage; his children, Joe (Sue) Korfhage, Tom (Barbie) Korfhage and Madonna Korfhage; his grandchildren, Mitchell, Joseph and Natalie; his great-grandson, Brayden; and his brother, Glenn (Marlyn) Korfhage.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with Father Mike Clark officiating.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of C.J. Korfhage may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
