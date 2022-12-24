Clarence Kimball “Kim” Morris Sr., 91, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born June 10, 1931, to the late Benjamin Morris and Beulah Burroughs Morris. Kim graduated from Daviess County High School, class of 1949, where he played varsity basketball. He enjoyed sports of all kinds and took very good care of himself. Kim especially loved running and entered several road races. Most mornings and evenings, you would find him jogging. Kim was a carpenter by trade and worked for Pullman Power building cooling towers, once even in Australia. Both Kim and his wife were faithful members of Owensboro Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, Kim also was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Helen Morris, in 1957.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Lois Dockery Morris; son, Clarence Morris “C.K.” Jr. (Orelia); three grandchildren, Aaron Morris, James Morris (Heather), and Jessica Tichenor (Joey); six great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Gayle McDonald, Mary Sue Brown, and Judy P. Knight, all of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Kim’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
