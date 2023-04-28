Clarence Randall Hendricks, 76, of Maceo, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County Nov. 21, 1946, to the late Clarence and Kathleen Conner Hendricks. Randall retired from Dal-Tile after 43 years of service and was in the National Guard. He spent many years painting, repairing vehicles, and farming.
Along with his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Hendricks, and brothers, Larry and Sherman Hendricks.
Survivors include his daughter, Sheila Hendricks (Jim) Wilhite; sons, Dale (Diana) Hendricks and Dean (Sherra) Hendricks; grandchildren, Chelsea (Jeff) Braun, Heather (Tyler) Osborne, Kory Hendricks, Kayla Hendricks, Nikki Wilhite, Ryan (Leslie) Wilhite, Abigail Bruce, Jordan Howard, and Jennifer Corley; great-grandchildren, Jaelynn, Landon, Bella, Noah, Taylor, Raylin, Jaden, and baby Mason on the way; and his four-legged companion, Lily.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
