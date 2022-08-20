Clarence “Randy” Lee, 68, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born October 18, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Robert E. and Marian Head Lee. Randy was an Air Force Veteran and worked for the Postal Service for 25 years. He retired as the Postmaster in Livermore. He was a member of the Catholic faith and attended Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Randy enjoyed spending his time crappie fishing on Lake Barkley, watching U.K. sports, and NASCAR. He loved walking the neighborhood and “trading information” with his fellow neighbors. Randy was well-liked by many and will be missed by all.
Along with his parents, Randy was preceded in death by Bobby Lee and John Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Angela Payne Lee; children, Jacqueline Lee of Gainsville, Florida, Charlie Lee of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Cathy Lee of Las Vegas, Nevada; three grandchildren; siblings, Devona (Mike) Stuerzenberger, of Owensboro, Roxanna (Jerry) Paulson of Manhattan Beach, California, Owen Lee, Charles (Martha) Lee of Owensboro, Scott Lee of Owensboro, and Lisa (Don) Clouse of Lexington, South Carolina; and sister-in-law, Mary Lee of Owensboro.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with Father Mike Clark celebrating. Burial to follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, with prayers being said at 6 p.m., at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Lee. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Clarence “Randy” Lee and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented