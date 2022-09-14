CENTRAL CITY — Clarence Ray “Buddy” Smith, 88, of Central City, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at 9:25 p.m. at his home. He retired from Peabody Coal Company in 1999 and was a proud member of Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Patsy Joyce Moore Smith; son, Shane Smith; and daughter, Delinia (Alan) Poenitske.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented