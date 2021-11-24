TAYLORVILLE, Ind. — Clarence “Sonny” Isaac Schroader, 87, of Taylorville, Illinois, passed away at 11:04 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. He was born on June 16, 1934, in Cook County, Illinois, the son of Lon and Connie (Patton) Schroader. He married Francie L. Schroeder on Dec. 24, 1986, in Oklahoma, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 2021. He worked as a typesetter for Ohio County Times-News and Messenger-Inquirer, he was a coal miner for Peabody Coal Co. in Kentucky and Illinois, and he worked as a security guard at the Kincaid Power plant. Clarence was a member of the Southern Baptist Church in Taylorville, Illinois, Masonic Lodge, Ansar Shrine and the Order of the Easter Star, and he was a graduate of Hartford High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son Barry Kent Schroader; and son-in-Law Mike Alvey.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Tommy) Drake of Morgantown and Lollie Alvey of Hartford; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers Hugh (Janice) Schroader of Jacksonville, Florida, and Gene (Sybie) Schroader of Daytona Beach, Florida; and five nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, Illinois. A service will be held immediately following the visitation starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Richard McKirahan officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville.
Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please sign our online guest book at sutton
Commented