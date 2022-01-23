Greenville — Clarence Thomas Greenwood Jr., age 90, of Greenville, died on Jan. 21, 2022, at 3:50 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was born on Dec. 29, 1931, in Muhlenberg County. He was retired coal miner for Gibraltar and a member of Crofton Full Gospel Church. He enjoyed karaoke, talking to everyone, he never met a stranger. In his early years, he was a television technician, night fire chief of Central City, and a Greenville police officer. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Greenwood Sr.; mother, Mary Greenwood; sister, Mary Magdalene Watkins; grandsons, Justin Dukes and Josh Fulkerson; and daughter-in-law, Karen Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Miller Greenwood; children, Robin (Rick) Dyer, Jeff Greenwood, Lisa Webster and Kelly Castlen; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Jan. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Steve McElvain officiating and Bro. Joe Chambers Assisting. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held on Sunday Jan. 23, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
