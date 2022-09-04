Beaver Dam — Clarice Catherine Camp Meredith, 93, of Beaufort, South Carolina, passed from this life on Sept. 2, 2022. Born July 31, 1929, she was the wife of the late Warner Meredith. A West Virginia native, Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Ruby Camp, as well as by all her siblings. She is survived by three children, Edward (Sherry) Meredith, Caneyville; Catheryn (Steve) Raymer, Cromwell; and Lorri (Warren) Engle, Beaufort, South Carolina; seven granddaughters, Aerie Bibelhauser, Louisville; Sorrel Meredith, Caneyville; Jessica Ford, Houston, Texas; Crystal Drake, Louisville; Ashley Schaefer, Louisville; Lauren Padgett, Charlotte, North Carolina; and Eden Engle, Beaufort, South Carolina; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Plainspoken and with a wry wit, Clarice left Parkersburg, West Virginia, following high school graduation in 1947 to work as a telephone operator. Once, on a bus ride, she met a Navy signalman on leave, Warner Meredith; she would later recall him as “pretty.” Married on Feb. 27, 1951, they were together 57 years and called many places home: Portsmouth, Virginia; Corpus Christi, Texas; and Morgantown, Caneyville and Beaver Dam. Following Warner’s death in 2008, Clarice moved to Beaufort, South Carolina, where she enjoyed time with family, politics and snow-free winters. She was previously a member of the Morgantown and Beaver Dam Churches of Christ, and was a current member of the King Street Church of Christ in Beaufort.
A simple graveside service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m., followed by interment, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
