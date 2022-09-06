BEAVER DAM — Clarice Catherine Camp Meredith, 93, of Beaufort, South Carolina, passed from this life Friday, September 2, 2022. Born July 31, 1929, she was the wife of the late Warner Meredith. She was a West Virginia native.
Plainspoken and with a wry wit, Clarice left Parkersburg, West Virginia following high school graduation in 1947 to work as a telephone operator. Once, on a bus ride, she met a Navy signalman on leave, Warner Meredith; she would later recall him as “pretty”. Married February 27, 1951, they were together for 57 years and called many places home including Portsmouth, Virginia, Corpus Christi, Texas, and Morgantown, Caneyville, and Beaver Dam. Following Warner’s death in 2008, Clarice moved to Beaufort, South Carolina, where she enjoyed time with family, politics, and snow-free winters. She was previously a member of the Morgantown and Beaver Dam Churches of Christ and was a current member of the King Street Church of Christ in Beaufort.
Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Ruby Camp, as well as by all her siblings.
She is survived by three children, Edward (Sherry) Meredith, Caneyville, Catheryn (Steve) Raymer, Cromwell, and Lorri (Warren) Engle, Beaufort, South Carolina; seven granddaughters, Aerie Bibelhauser, Louisville, Sorrel Meredith, Caneyville, Jessica Ford, Houston, Texas, Crystal Drake, Louisville, Ashley Schaefer, Louisville, Lauren Padgett, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Eden Engle, Beaufort, South Carolina; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A simple graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, followed by interment, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
