EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Clark Gabriel Field, loving husband of Alice Bernadette Serr for 35 years and father of Phillip Kevin Field of St. Louis, died Monday, April 20, 2020. Clark was born in Owensboro to Robert Edwin and Helen Booth Field.
He valued family and was a loyal, loving husband, father, brother and uncle. He also leaves many lifelong friends.
If you knew Clark, you would recognize him as a one-of-a-kind man, never to be duplicated. He also had a unique sense of humor. He was filled with compassion, courage and conviction.
Throughout his life, he consistently worked for a just society and was passionate about justice and fairness. He was a human relations specialist for the City of Evansville, ensuring fair labor and hiring practices, and he served on many peace and justice committees, including prison ministry, which advocates for the incarcerated. He also founded The Mediation Center and utilized his masters in counseling and extraordinary listening skills to become a certified mediator. Always the servant leader, and after extensive research, Clark brought CAJE (Congregations for Justice and Empowerment) to Evansville. CAJE is now made up of 22 local congregations.
He tirelessly advocated for peace, traversing many miles with placard in hand, protesting war and/or the military budget. Clark was a man of undaunted courage and conviction and felt spirit bound to fearlessly “speak truth to power,” whether it be church or government. He was a candidate for Congress in 1976 and despite a very late entry into the field of six, he came in second.
Clark was a man of faith and respecter of all religions but rejoiced in his Christian faith. Prior to coming to Evansville, he served as a Catholic priest in five parishes in the Owensboro Diocese. He was also in active ministry in two parishes in the Evansville Diocese.
Despite his serious work, Clark was a fun-loving, well-rounded man who loved to cook, play tennis, ping pong and poker. Most of all, he loved his family and friends. He loved sports and was an avid Wildcat and Notre Dame fan, who now and then swirled a glass of Kentucky bourbon. He authored one novel and coauthored another, “Why We Walked Away.”
The world became dimmer when Clark died. He will be sorely missed, but we find comfort in knowing when he transitioned into the next stage of his journey, he was met with, “Welcome, good and faithful servant. You have fought the good fight and finished the race.”
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Sr. Jane Caroline Field, SCN; and two brothers, Booth and Bobbie.
He is survived by three devoted siblings, William O. (Barbara) Field of Bristol, Maine, Elizabeth O. Field (Jim Corr) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Phillip (Linda Pruitt) Field of Newburgh, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, Clark would like for you to reach out to someone in need and help them in whatever way you can.
Due to the pandemic, funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Ziemer Funeral Home Central Chapel is handling the arrangements; Phone: 812-425-8135.
