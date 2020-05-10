Clark Gabriel Field, loving husband of Alice Bernadette Serr for 35 years and father of Phillip Kevin Field of St. Louis, Missouri, died Monday, April 20, 2020. Clark was born in Owensboro to Robert Edwin and Helen Booth Field. He is survived by three devoted siblings, William O. (Barbara) Field of Bristol, Maine, Elizabeth O. Field (Jim Corr) of Cleveland and Phillip (Linda Pruitt) Field of Newburgh, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Ziemer Funeral Home Central Chapel in Evansville (626 North First Ave.). A celebration of Clark’s life will begin at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10 a.m. May 18 at All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Catholic Church (704 North First Ave.), with the Rev. Ted Tempel and the Rev. Jay Davidson officiating.
Burial will be at Mater de la Rosa in Owensboro at a later date.
Condolences may be made online at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com.
Commented