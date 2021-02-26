Clark N. McHenry, 66, of Owensboro, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his residence. He was born Oct. 10, 1954, to the late Robert and Iva Mae McHenry.
Clark retired from General Electric after 30 years of service. He was an avid University of Kentucky and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed assembling furniture and putting toys together. He was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Clark was preceded in death by his five brothers, John McHenry, James McHenry, George McHenry, Charles McHenry and William McHenry; and three sisters, Sue Mae Robinson, Eula Boyd and Ada McHenry.
Clark leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife Nancy McHenry; five stepchildren, Teresa Carbon Harris, Lynn Winstead, Aaron “Boo” Carbon, Tishna Hanley and Brandon Hanley; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Helen (Bobby) McCormick and Joyce McHenry; two brothers, Lawrence (Leota) McHenry and Bernard McHenry; along with a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives.
A private service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Asbury United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The number of those attending the service and visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. All present shall wear personal protective masks.
Final tribute by McFarland Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
