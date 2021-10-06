LIVERMORE — Claude L. Fleming, 78, of Livermore, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Claude retired from Geary Brothers Sawmill.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Fleming; a daughter, Beth Fleming; a brother, Dean Fleming; and a sister, Aline Cartwright.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and streaming live at muster
funeralhomes.com. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Claude L. Fleming Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
Commented