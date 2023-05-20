Claudette Holland Fulkerson, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at her home. She was born Dec. 14, 1938, in Hancock County to the late Hugh Warden and Edna Gladys Ash Holland. Claudette was a licensed practical nurse for many years and worked at Hermitage Nursing and the Wendell Foster Center. She eventually retired from River Valley Behavioral Health. She was a 1958 graduate of Lewisport Consolidated School and received her degree in nursing from the Owensboro Technical School.
She was an avid family genealogist and enjoyed dancing at the Senior Citizens Center, sewing, and raising her flowers and tomatoes.
Claudette was also preceded in death by her husband, Mark L. Fulkerson, Jan. 27, 2001, and a brother, Loren Emmick.
Surviving are a daughter, Marla Yeckering and husband, Steve, of Owensboro; a son, Mike Fulkerson of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Megan Yeckering (Brad Payne) and Sean Yeckering of Owensboro; a great-granddaughter, Alexis Payne; and four brothers and sisters, Carolyn Ramsey of Sellersburg, Indiana, Bob Emmick of Pekin, Indiana, Larry Emmick of Lewisport, and Peggy Boehman of Ohio County.
The funeral service for Claudette will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with entombment following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to Rally 4 Remi, c/o D.I.P.G. Awareness, 4764 Winkler Road, Philpot, KY 42366.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
