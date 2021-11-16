Claudia Ann Gatewood, 82, of Owensboro, formerly of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born on May 15, 1939 to the late William Brooks and Nova Lee Coleman.
Claudia was a people person that never met a stranger. She had friends everywhere she lived and most recently she enjoyed dear friends at Park Regency.
Claudia was a Boss Lady from being President of Band Boosters at Daviess County High School where she led campaigns raising funds for a host of needs to her career in several companies as Vice President of Transmedic Carriers, Pro Truckers and PM Fleet. She was also the owner of Choices Boutique & Gifts from 2002-2018. Claudia was a PE teacher at Mount Saint Joseph as well as taught swimming from babies to young adults and was a Water Safety Instructor for the Red Cross for many years. She served on many committees including Jeffersonville Main Street, 4th of July Celebration and was a founding member of the Taste of Jeffersonville. Claudia loved and and enjoyed her precious dog, Bennigan, watching UK basketball and playing cards with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Gregory Brooks Gatewood.
Survivors include her daughter, Carla (Gary) Boehmann, of Owensboro; grandchildren, Jillian Boehmann (Adam Moseley), of Louisville, Sara Gatewood, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Sam (Tannyr) Gatewood, of Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Nancy Gatewood, of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and brother, Donald (Janie) Coleman, of Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on November 21, 2021, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of life will be held in Jeffersonville, Indiana at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, Heartford House, Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented