Claudia Gayle Raby, 67, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away, May 28, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Owensboro on June 10, 1953 to the late Claude Raby and Delma Bandy Raby. She was an RN at Vanderbilt Hospital for 30 years. She loved her two dogs, Bruno and Zues.
Gayle is survived by her sister, Janice Raby of Owensboro.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Ellis Funeral Home, 2627 Nolensville Road, Nashville. Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Rosehill Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to any animal shelter of your choice.
