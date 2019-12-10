BREMEN -- Claudia Mae Franklin, 62, of Bremen, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home.
She was a homemaker and member of Green River Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Franklin; son Earl Stobaugh; daughters Audrey Browning and Jenny Smith; stepson Justin Franklin; brothers Tommy Hall, Robert Hall, David Hall and Thomas Hall; and sisters Carolyn Billings, Sandy McCormick and Betsey Holskey.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday.
