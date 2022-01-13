Clavward Cox, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Owensboro. He was born June 5, 1938 in Butler County to the late Walter and Ivy Johnson Cox. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and was retired from the Kentucky State Highway Department.
Clavward was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed camping at Diamond Lake and riding on a golf cart around the neighborhood. He also enjoyed riding his 3-wheel scooter to McDonald’s every morning for biscuits and gravy and working on vehicles. Clavward was also preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Cox on September 16, 1999.
Surviving are four daughters, Pat Matlock (the late Robert Matlock), Linda Riley (the late Charles Riley), Rebecca Lindsey (Mark Cook), and Kathy Dennis, all of Owensboro; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Clavward will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
