BEECHMONT — Clayton Herbert Kimmel, 82, of Beechmont, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 4:02 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a member of Beechmont Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Kevin Kimmel and Steven Kimmel; daughter, Jennifer Kimmel; brothers, Jerrel Kimmel, Tom Kimmel, Phillip Kimmel, and Jimmy Kimmel; and sisters, Mary Virchfield, Carolyn Smith, and Sheba Greenwood.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Yeargins Chapel Cemetery, Graham. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Clayton Kimmel Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
