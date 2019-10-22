HARTFORD -- Clemmie Marsue Noffsinger, 88, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Saturday night at her home in Hartford. Clemmie was born Jan. 29, 1931, in Rockport; the daughter of Hemon and Nellie Cardwell Johnson. She loved being a homemaker, making wine, cats, books (biographies) and especially grandkids, and the grandkids did not have to be her own. There are a lot of young adults now who have happy memories of camping and boating at Rough River because of Clemmie and Tunney.
Clemmie was preceded in death by her parents, Hermon Johnson and Nellie Johnson, great-grandson Draegon Barick, and one brother, John Johnson.
Clemmie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lendell Wayne "Tunney" Noffsinger, her son, Pride (Katrina); her two daughters, Bridget Noffsinger and Renee Bliznick; her brother, Richard (Rose) Johnson; her grandchildren, Robby (Brandy) Jennings, Audra (Ashley) Jennings, Jennifer (Chris) Johnson Sanders, JP Johnson, Tarra (William) Meadows, Clay Bliznick, Cindy (Daniel) Mascarel; her great-grandchildren, Emma and Maggie Jennings, Trey Meadows, Claire Meadows, Tiffany Jenkins; her great-great-grandchildren, Christian Holloway and Waylon Spoonhour; a sister-in-law, Judi Noffsinger; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday. A private graveside service for the family to follow at Old Bethel.
Services will at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday. A private graveside service for the family to follow at Old Bethel.
