CENTRAL CITY — Clemmie Sue “Jackson” Keeton, 87, of Central City, died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville. Clemmie was born March 10, 1934, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Ross Jackson Sr.; second husband, Haymond Keeton; son, Kenneth Ross Jackson Jr.; and parents, Hobert and Maudie Mayhugh.
She is survived by her sons, Keith Ray (Martha) Jackson, Anthony Wayne (Debbie) Jackson, Robert Ellis (Peggy) Jackson, and Michael Kevin Jackson; daughters, Karen Ruth Wilderman and Ronda Kay (George) King; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Ron Metheny officiating, assisted by George King. Burial in Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
