DRAKESBORO — Cleveland Hocker, 79, of Drakesboro, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 9:02 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He worked for the City of Greenville Street Department and was a member of Drakesboro Church of Christ.
Survivors: wife, Elsie Smith Hocker, and children, Carolyn Noffsinger, Eddie (Priscilla) Drake, Diane Latham, David Drake, and Larry Ferguson, Jr.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Wilcox Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
