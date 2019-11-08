Clifford Wayne Russelburg, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born in El Paso, Texas, on July 10, 1958, to the late Charles and Loretta Lanham Russelburg.
Along with his parents, Clifford is preceded in death by his brothers, James Kenneth and Mark Allen; and his sister, Pamela Joan McDaniel.
Clifford is survived by his children, Aaron (Leah) Russelburg and Cody (Jana) Russelburg, both of Owensboro; his granddaughter, McKinley Russelburg; and his siblings, Richard Lynn (Shannon) Russelburg and Robin Marie Sabouri of Nashville.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Sparky, Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky; 227 St. Ann St.; Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Sparky, Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky; 227 St. Ann St.; Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
